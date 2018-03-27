Grizzlies Defeat The Timberwolves 101-93: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Good news for Wolves: 76ers did to Denver tonight what they did to Wolves on Saturday, a thumping. Wolves can put 2.5 game between them & Nuggets with a win tonight. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 27, 2018

It’s entirely Jimmy Butler will come back and save the Wolves But he shouldn’t have to https://t.co/jpNCS6JusN — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) March 27, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Drove for an hour and a half through rain and snow, just to see the Wolves lose to the third worst team in basketball. I’ll probably do it again on Wednesday just to see them lose to the second worst team. — Collin Kottke (@CollinKottke) March 27, 2018

The sentiment in Thibs’ postgame press conference was that this loss falls on the shoulders of Wiggins and Towns. He lauded Teague and Gibson while forgiving Bjelica’s game due to Memphis’ three-guard lineups. Tons of talk about lack of toughness. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 27, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

No matter how terrible the loss (this loss was horrible), I will never stop supporting the Wolves! #AllEyesNorth — Max Neuhaus (@MaX_nEuHaUs) March 27, 2018

Love how thibs takes none of the blame lol. At this moment I’ll take any coach over him. #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) March 27, 2018

A coach isn’t, well shouldn’t, be around to cause a divide or use a player (Jimmy) to act on behalf of him to bridge relationships. To say that KAT and Wiggins needs to step up is insane KAT and Wiggins need to start preparing for elsewhere where they’ll flourish. #AllEyesNorth — Dásha (@Mrs_dot_King) March 27, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

