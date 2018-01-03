Timberwolves Fans Expect A lot From Jimmy Butler

Dear Timberwolves fans,

It was late at night, and after a long day of work, I needed to take a break.

So how do I take a break these days? Well, I read the latest Timberwolves chatter on Twitter.

(It’s therapeutic sometimes)

Anyways. I was reading about Jimmy Butler when I saw this tweet:

Interesting to see fans feelings on this… Has Jimmy Butler been as good as you expected so far this season? — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) November 25, 2017

Hum. Interesting….

Maybe we, as in 327 of you, including myself so that makes it 328, expect too much from him.

Who knows. I guess this is what happens when you trade away Zach Lavine on draft night, and when you couple that with his latest clutch shots—see the most recent one below—it makes sense.

[embedded content]

It makes a lot of sense. Jimmy Butler is supposed to be a game changer—one of our franchise players–and so far, he’s been who we thought he was.

He’s been living up to the hype, and then some.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

