Timberwolves Defeat The Thunder 104-88: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Timberwolves Media:

Wolves’ announce a fifth consecutive sellout, 18.978. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 11, 2018

Wolves have sold out 5 straight home games.. But my count, they’re 5-0 in those games, with an average margin of victory of 16.7 points — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) January 11, 2018

Donovan has waved the white flag. Wolves are gonna win a slugfest. One of the grittiest wins I’ve seen them have in a while. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 11, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

KAT of late has been the “good on D; great on O” combination that got him the “first guy I’d build a team around” accolades. Seems like when he prioritizes defense, his offense becomes more team oriented and effective. “20 points per game Towns” is an elite player. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) January 11, 2018

The Timberwolves didn’t reach 27 wins last season until MARCH 10TH!!!!! — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) January 11, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Wolves get that good old fashioned home cookin’ as they dominate the Thunder. #AllEyesNorth — Freddy Kaizer (@_Kaizer_Fredy) January 11, 2018

@Teague0

Ayy Mayng. Just let Thibs know you are cool coming off the bench. Squash this controversy that should not exist.

Tyus really can run this offense,

And at this point id rather have @rickyrubio9 Back than your broke ass. haha All love though. But for real#AllEyesNorth — Da Muffin Mayng (@GoonMcPoon) January 11, 2018

The rest is history.

