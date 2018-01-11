This Is Why You Should Vote For Karl-Anthony Towns [Watch]

Dear Timberwolves fans,

What I’m about to tell you feels like common sense…

It is common sense?

No wait, I’m right. It is common sense: Karl-Anthony Towns Is an All-Star!

So much of an All-Star, in fact, that this is why you should [continue] vote[ing] for Karl-Anthony Towns:

He’s not just a defender. He’s a finisher as well!

So, uh, just a PSA reminder: Vote for him. Vote for Karl Anthony Towns!

#NBAVOTE.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

