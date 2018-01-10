The Timberwolves Matchups Against The Thunder Concern Me

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I know a couple of things about the Timberwolves that you may know as well.

First, the Timberwolves whooped the Cavs on Monday:

I know the Timberwolves have 26 wins—the same as the Cavs, or at least at the moment:

I also know this: The Timberwolves are playing against the Thunder on Wednesday. The Timberwolves are 26-16. The Thunder are 22-19.

Here’s what I don’t know, unfortunately: how will the Thunder bounce back against the Timberwolves after embarrassing themselves against the Trail Blazers?

Remember: the Thunder, early in the season, played well against the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves had a nail-biter at Oklahoma City—see below—so they could crawl back from any deficit and win the game, right?

[embedded content]

Mm, I don’t know. Let’s not underestimate the Thunder.

They have Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Paul George—their version of the Big Three who will square off against ours: Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler.

So even though the Timberwolves may have the advantage heading into tonight’s matchup, let’s not assume the Timberwolves, by definition of their record, will win tonight’s game.

Both teams have a 50/50 chance of winning, which concerns me.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

