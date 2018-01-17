Magic Defeat The Timberwolves 108-102: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Wolves’ five-game win streak ends. They lose 108-102 to an Orlando team that had won once — once — since a Dec. 6 OT victory over Atlanta. Fournier w/ a career high 32 points. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 17, 2018

Not a good night for the Wolves in Orlando. These nights happen, and now the schedule gets a lot tougher. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 17, 2018

Film study with Tyus Jones: the cerebral PG breaks down his pick and roll success w/ Karl-Anthony Towns. This was fun and insightful https://t.co/gEw8wZvROL — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 17, 2017

#Twolves‘ Bjelica on ejection, scuffle with Orlando’s Afflalo: “I was just trying to protect myself and to help him, to calm him down.” pic.twitter.com/1BYP9ZrBYB — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 17, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Wolves fall to Magic, 108 to 102. Everyone be sure to press your panic buttons before bed tonight. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) January 17, 2018

Stupid idea I might write up: Wolves’ record based on outside temperature at game tip-offs. Maybe they can only play in the cold (this would be exceedingly bad for the playoffs) — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) January 17, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Why does this team lose to bad teams? — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) January 17, 2018

That was certainly not great. These stagnant-offense loses to bad Eastern Conference teams happen too often for me to write this off as a random bad loss. Wolves should be more self-aware of their bad habits, considering how hard they had to fight to find solutions for them — Key Sang (@Phantele_) January 17, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

