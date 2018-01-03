Glen Taylor, The Timberwolves Should Be A Legacy Trust

Dear Mr. Taylor,

Read the headline again.

I know, right. It’s crazy to imagine, so the idea is dead on arrival.

Especially when we live in a world where professional sports prioritizes profits above all, but let me explain my idea to you.

It’ll be worth your time.

Here’s what inspired the headline:

I really admire Mrs. Miller’s comment. When you dig deeper into her story, which you could find on google, you’ll see why this ownership structure, the first in North American Sports, is the ideal framework for all of professional sports.

Now imagine the Timberwolves being owned by a legacy trust. You’re passing the team to your heirs, and they will pass it down to their heirs, etc, etc.

The team will, by design, be in Minnesota forever, which was the motivation for you to buy the Timberwolves. Remember?, you didn’t want the team to relocate:







Same in 2013:







The bottom line is if you’re going to sell the Timberwolves, they need to stay in Minnesota.

Alright, let’s take a step back and go back to my idea: converting the Timberwolves into a legacy trust. Think of all the personal stressors that would vanish. All you need to do, right, is hire the legal team who designed the Jazz’s legacy trust—and let them figure out the legalese.

That’s it.

Oh, and don’t forget to include legal language that the Timberwolves will be here “forever.” I know the Jazz will be around for hundreds of years….







But we fans, uh, well we can’t be loyal to a team that will be around for a few hundred years. The Timberwolves need to be in Minnesota forever if you’re going to attract the next generation of fans, and that’s what the legacy trust will do.

It’s the right thing to do.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: