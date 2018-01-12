1/11/18: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

This is so true lolololol — Tyler Jones stan (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) January 12, 2018

2) Topic:

Thank you fans for 5 straight sellout crowds at @TargetCenterMN! Because of you, we have a true home court advantage! Minnesota… can we make it 6 in a row tomorrow? 🎟 » https://t.co/hsaHLP2tEV pic.twitter.com/jWJXpS4tuQ — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 12, 2018

Interesting Takes:

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

No way. The coaches won’t not pick him — Jake🗑 (@Prime30Jake) January 12, 2018

Honorable Mentions:

Food for thought When Butler was 22 he averaged 11/5/1 on 40/18/77 percent shooting per 36. If you’re into advanced stats his PER was 12, OWS of 0.5, DWS of 0.6, and a BPM of -1.3. Wigs 22 season

18/4/2 on 43/33/63(👎) per 36

PER 13

OWS 0.6

DWS 1.1

BPM -2.3 https://t.co/8zzQL9T7XF — MGH Stan (@freetyus) January 12, 2018

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

