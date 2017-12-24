Timberwolves Defeat The Suns 115-106: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves Fans:

I think Gibson gets away with three seconds a lot. 🤷‍♂️ — WolvesCast (@wolvescast) December 24, 2017

Taj Gibson’s shots value this season in points per possession: From 0-3 feet: 1.578 Deep 2s (16+ feet): .552 3-pointers: .714 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 24, 2017

Wolves need to start playing physical defense – take a few hard fouls. Can’t let Daniels and Cannon feel themselves like this. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) December 24, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Tom Thibodeau on how the #Twolves held off Phoenix: Jimmy Butler. He was not going to let us lose that game. You can’t say enough about what he’s done for this team. pic.twitter.com/eXeoHINWAT — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Wolves say goodbye and good riddance to the Suns for this season, hanging on to win 115-106 after they led by 22 in first half. that’s three straight wins for Wolves — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) December 24, 2017

The last time the #Wolves were 7 games over .500: -Kevin Garnett won MVP

-Facebook launched

-Napoleon Dynamite was released

-Friends said goodbye

-Jessica Simpson was known for her music — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 24, 2017

First time the Wolves are seven games over .500 since December 17, 2004, and they haven’t been higher than this since they were in the playoffs. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) December 24, 2017

With the win tonight the Wolves have the second best record against the Western conference. Rockets: 14-4 (.778)

Wolves: 17-6 (.739)

Warriors: 14-5 .737) — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 24, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

It’s a game of runs. Good road win. Best record in well over a decade, easy schedule be damned. I wish all a Merry Christmas. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) December 24, 2017

The Timberwolves are winning. It may not be pretty or fun at times, but they’re out there doing stuff we’re not used to. Finishing games and WINNING — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 24, 2017

