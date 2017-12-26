Timberwolves Defeat The Lakers 121-104: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays! Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Taj Gibson comes up big again for Wolves. Doesn’t have too many offensive bursts in the 4th quarter but that one was needed — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) December 26, 2017

It’s final: Wolves use a 38-24 fourth quarter to beat Lakers team without Ball and Ingram 121-104 on Christmas night at Staples Center. That’s four straight wins for Wolves, including 3-0 on road trip that ends tonight — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) December 26, 2017

Butler was Butler, KAT played good 2-way basketball, Wiggins’ swag is coming back. The games are ugly right now, but they’re going to get better. POR/DEN games + this 4th quarter promising signs. — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) December 26, 2017

Strong finish for Wolves. Gibson hitting everything in sight. Towns good on both ends. Butler clutch in the 4th. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 26, 2017

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Wolves move to 21-13 with the victory in LA and that’s 4 wins in a row. The aesthetically non-pleasing offense that so many talk about just dropped 121 points and are the 5th best O in the NBA so I’ll be over here thinking about defense and also one of the best Wolves teams EVER. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 26, 2017

A lot of people running with the “Wolves need to play faster” which yes they do with their athleticism, but with the minutes they play they would not survive pushing it constantly.The thing that stands out more to me is all the late clock situations. Start the O earlier. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 26, 2017

Just in case that basketball game wasn’t good enough the first time, it’s apparently re-airing immediately on TNT since I haven’t bothered to change the channel yet. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) December 26, 2017

Main takeaway from tonight: Kyle Kuzma is going to be a *problem* when the Wolves beat the Lakers in game 7 in the 2021 Western Conference finals — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 26, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Tonight was the worst game I have ever seen Jeff Teague play. Incredibly lazy passes, and an absolute lack of giving a shit on defense. Tyus should’ve played 26+ minutes. — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) December 26, 2017

Lmao “I barely watch the Timberwolves but damnit my opinion is right over yours” is on full swing tonight. Let us loyal Wolves fans enjoy. goodnight 😘💤 — Tyus Jones #NBAVote (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 26, 2017

I missed a bit of the game but our first ever xmas day win is here!!! 8 games over .500 #AllEyesNorth — Luke (21-13) (@LukeChali4) December 26, 2017

