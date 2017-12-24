Pan: The Timberwolves are 20-13! Let’s Celebrate 🙂

Dear Timberwolves fans,
I was on Twitter checking out the post game reactions…
Did you know this?? (I didn’t)
The last time the Timberwolves had a winning record…haha, it felt like eons ago (I wasn’t even a Timberwolves fan yet)
Right now, I don’t know what to think—or what to feel, to be honest.
All I know is this: The Timberwolves are 20-13 heading into Christmas Eve.
Cheers:
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
