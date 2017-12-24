Pan: The Timberwolves are 20-13! Let’s Celebrate 🙂

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I was on Twitter checking out the post game reactions…

First time the Wolves are seven games over .500 since December 17, 2004, and they haven’t been higher than this since they were in the playoffs. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) December 24, 2017

Did you know this?? (I didn’t)

The last time the Timberwolves had a winning record…haha, it felt like eons ago (I wasn’t even a Timberwolves fan yet)

Right now, I don’t know what to think—or what to feel, to be honest.

All I know is this: The Timberwolves are 20-13 heading into Christmas Eve.

Cheers:

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

