Jeff Teague, You Will Bounce Back!

…..ahhh.

Ouch…

…That was hard to watch.

(Life is not fair, Mr. Teague)

You were in the wrong place, and it happened at the wrong time.

Just….the bottom line is you had a freak accident.

As a Timberwolves fan, I worry that your absence in the lineup will affect the ball movement of this team. Your assists, your passes, your jumpers—I’m going to miss that.

Even though Tyus Jones is more than capable of stepping up to the plate—he could be the next Jeff Teague, I think—at the end of the day, there’s only one Jeff Teague who could replicate Jeff Teague’s performance, and that’s you!

So while it sucks to have endured such a painful injury, the reality is you’re going to return in much better shape.

You’re going to bounce back, Jeff Teague.

You’ll be back with a vengeance!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

