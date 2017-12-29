Bucks Defeat The Timberwolves 102-96: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Timberwolves Media:

Tyus goes to locker room with 5 minutes left here to get his left hand looked at. Game tied at 90 after Wolves led by 20 in the 3rd — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) December 29, 2017

Thibs says on @fsnorth that Wiggins sprained his ankle, which slowed him down — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 29, 2017

Back to back hurt the wolves tonight, but given the start, it’s definitely one they could’ve had — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) December 29, 2017

It’s amazing how on board everyone was with Jimmy being Jimmy last night, and now it’s the worst idea imaginable. KAT and Wig had opportunities. They deferred. Jimmy can’t make them shoot. — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) December 29, 2017

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Also, the loss continues the Wolves’ hilariously unbalanced conference record. 19-6 West

3-8 East — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) December 29, 2017

Unpopular opinion: Fatigue, “tired legs”, whatever you want to call it is a completely legitimate and defensible “excuse” for losing a game — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 29, 2017

102 to 93 is the final. Call your congressperson to complain about the late-game offense. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) December 29, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

#Twolves have forever ruined the joy of watching this team play with a lead. It’s a tragic movie that we all know the ending to. They just CANT STOP DOING THIS. Please 🛑. Find an offense. Run it. Absolute waste of an effort. #AllEyesNorth — MinnesotaNice (@alexhellie) December 29, 2017

I hate that our winning streak has been snapped. Hope to end the year with a win against the Pacers at least. #alleyesnorth — Sameer Volvoicar (@carlos_anubis) December 29, 2017

I sure hope there’s vets for the minimum once the deadline hits because if the wolves don’t get a bench they’re a first round and done. Sorry but when only one bench player scores points you’re not going far unless you trade for Jordan n run a lineup of stars. #AllEyesNorth — Jake Schanz (@skoltwnctyz) December 29, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

