12/26/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

I prefer them to the Aura Green, but that’s not saying anything… — Defying Gravitas…🖍 (@AATK_DP) December 27, 2017

I think the printer is running out of ink. — Donovan SpidaGoat Mitchell 🕷🐐 (@UtahJazzFan04) December 26, 2017

2) Topic:

Shaq says, “Oh, bully ball, bully ball” when Julius Randle drives baseline to the rack on Towns, but KAT stays down on the pump fake and rejects the shot. pic.twitter.com/CvjZUAbNbU — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) December 26, 2017

Interesting Takes:

3) Topic:

Your Thoughts on Tyus jones game? — Joel Jimenez (@Joeljimenezz5) December 26, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I’m a big Tyus Jones fan. Knows how to play, controls tempo…smart. Plays hard. How about you Joel? — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 26, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Basketball’s the best sport. It’s also susceptible to a lot of internal “We’re conquering the world!” boosterism, for whatever reason — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) December 26, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: