12/24/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Jimmy Butler’s per-game averages:

Games 1-10: 15.7 points, 12.6 shot attempts

Games 11-20: 19.3 points, 15.8 shot attempts

Games 21-31: 26.3 points, 18.4 shot attempts He got a new job, laid low for a few weeks, then started coming out of his shell a bit, and now runs the place. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) December 24, 2017

Interesting Takes:

@Timberwolvese fans are the best…we have a blast meeting everyone! — Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) December 24, 2017

2) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

I want one Marlena!!!! — Jimmy Butler #NBAVote (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 24, 2017

3) Topic:

Wiggins December 3pt shooting. Here’s mostly misses Very Tight 0/0

Tight 0/4

Open 4/14 28.6%

Wide Open 7/27 25.9% Thru 11 games, 11/45 4.1 attempts per game pic.twitter.com/E56Hbndh4J — StreetHistory (@streethistory) December 24, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Strange he’s missing so many wide open shots and catch and shoots. He’s taking a lot more this year already. Also taking a lot less pull-ups — StreetHistory (@streethistory) December 24, 2017

It’s very strange. And it’s not like his mechanics are egregiously worse. I imagine there’s something that needs to be fine tuned with his mechanics/approach which will help him out. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) December 24, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves!

