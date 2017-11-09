Warriors Defeat The Timberwolves 125-101: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

If you sneeze in the direction of a #Warriors player they will get a foul call. 😒 — Bradley Phil Smith (@bradleyphlsmith) November 9, 2017

If the wolves go 8th and the warriors 1st for the playoffs, i won’t watch unless this turns around. They don’t even have Durant and we’re getting pounded — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 9, 2017

It’s just absurd how Wolves fans are more inclined to hold 4th option Teague accountable than Jimmy Butler when last year they would rather blame an assistant coach than 4th option Ricky Rubio — Jack (@Jackb_32) November 9, 2017

I cannot objectively analyze Jeff Teague…but when he’s bad, I have to change the channel — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) November 9, 2017

Man, #Wolves Twitter gets bleak when they are losing. Even when they are losing to the best team the NBA has ever seen, Wolves Twitter will find a way to connect the loss to the end of days. WE KNEW WE WERE LOSING THIS GAME. — Wazman (@Wazman21) November 9, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Early Takeaways tonight: (it’s late for me)

1) Sloppy game by Wolves, especially 2nd half

2) Spacing not good

3) Transition D bad

4) These Warriors are pretty good

5) Important next 3 games, need to wind 2 of 3. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) November 9, 2017

Wolves go down 125-101 to the 73-win-version of the Warriors. Cold shooting all night, couldn’t maintain defensive discipline into the 2nd Half. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) November 9, 2017

Only 11 games into the season and the Timberwolves already have losses of 21, 23 and 24 points. And they’re 7-4 — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 9, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

I lose so much money due to Twolves shit rotations tonight. the amount of money i’m going in tomorrow will not be healthy — Xfini (@DoctorXfini) November 9, 2017

#Warriors beat the Wolves but in a couple years the Wolves will be a freq playoff team again, getting good fast but going through the growing pains — GSW/Giants Fan Art (@TheCityGFX) November 9, 2017

The Warriors might be able to make a playoff run if they can keep this up — America Is Not Great (@TlMBERWOLVES) November 9, 2017

The Wolves defensive rating is going to be annoyingly bad because of 3 blowouts because of 2 games without our best player and a game vs the warriors. Wolves D has actually been quite good outside of those games — Jack (@Jackb_32) November 9, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

