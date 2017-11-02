Timberwolves Defeat The Pelicans 104-98: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

Boogie and Davis have mentally taken Towns out of this game. Back on the bench with 4 fouls and 0 points. #AllEyesNorth — Twolves All Day (@WolvesDieHards) November 2, 2017

Tyus has been the perfect back up PG so far this season. #AllEyesNorth — D League (@DLeague4) November 2, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Worst game of KAT’s career, bad Wiggins game, bad refs, hot Cousins game, Wolves still win at New Orleans. Positive signs. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) November 2, 2017

Takeaways:

1) Wig and JB big down stretch

2) Dieng and Bjelica play great

3) Rough night for KAT

4) Taj had a great game beyond the boxscore — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) November 2, 2017

.@JCrossover finished with 11 points tonight, his NBA-leading 490th game in double-digits off the bench since entering the league in 2000-01 — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) November 2, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

If the Minnesota Timberwolves win a championship take cover the world is ending after the parade — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 2, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

