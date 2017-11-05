Timberwolves Defeat The Mavericks 112-99: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

I’m at the game. The Wolves are making easy work of Dallas. Hopefully the bench can finish the game. #AllEyesNorth — The Wolf Den ™ 🏀 (@MNWolfDen) November 5, 2017

Fire take 🔥 Tyus Jones is shooting 100% from the 3 point line — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 5, 2017

The Timberwolves coach is swearing — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) November 5, 2017

Cole Aldrich is in the game with two starters. Lol what is life — Ryan Schaal (@ryan7997) November 5, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) 3 starters with double doubles

2) Bounce back game for KAT

3) Bench played well in 1st half

4) Slowly coming together — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) November 5, 2017

If they beat Charlotte tomorrow they’ll be four games over .500 for the first time since January 2007. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) November 5, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

“Superbowl!” — Timberwolves fan base after beating the Mavs. 😂 — Marlena Myles (@ThisIsMarlena) November 5, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

