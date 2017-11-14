Timberwolves Defeat The Jazz 109-98: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

It was painful watching Rubio attempt to score some nights as a Wolf, now imagine a whole starting unit of Rubios that can’t score. That is the Utah Jazz tonight. 😂😂😂 — Marlena Myles (@ThisIsMarlena) November 14, 2017

Jamal Crawford is the best thing that has happened to the Timberwolves bench. He brings so much life to all of them — Tyus Jones is my Point Guard Son (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 14, 2017

Wiggins steal…. gives it back immediately with no awareness — SKOL (@Jessie_Silbaugh) November 14, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Takeaways from today’s win over the Jazz:

Great bounce back win

Amazing first half

Towns played amazing

Wiggins played great Defense

Way to never let the double digit lead leave after a run.

Jimmy seemed comfortable

Teague had a great game #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) November 14, 2017

Tonight is Minnesota’s club-record 12th straight game scoring over 100 points. #Twolves — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) November 14, 2017

One thing I liked: Jimmy Butler and Donovan Mitchell embracing after the game. Couldn’t make out what Butler was saying, but he was clearly giving props to the youngster. Well-deserved. — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) November 14, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Timberwolves starters played between 38 and 41 minutes tonight at Utah (elevation >4,000 feet). Thibs really wanted this win to get something from the road trip and get some momentum going into a home game against the Spurs. #AllEyesNorth — ScorpioDog (@InsightsHound) November 14, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: