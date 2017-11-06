Timberwolves Defeat The Hornets 112-94: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

Wiggins crashing the boards hard tonight. Not necessarily coming up with them but the effort—especially late game—is very promising. — Jared Martinson (@JaredNHR) November 6, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

#Twolves Jimmy Butler: As long as we play hard and stick together, through the good and the bad, we’re going to be ok pic.twitter.com/UBfl7SEDFY — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

112-94 is the final. Great all-around performance. Tweet nice things about Jeff Teague and be sure to somehow make it also about Rubio. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) November 6, 2017

Wolves improve to 7-3 after beating the Hornets 112-94 in their best all-around game yet. It’s their first 5 game winning streak since 2009. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 6, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Jeff Teague was terrific tonight. So were Wolves, on a night I wrongly anticipated one of those dreary, “We got this one” efforts. — Patrick (PJ) Reusse (@1500ESPN_Reusse) November 6, 2017

Timberwolves are undefeated since I announced my fanhood. — Kyle (@KyleOfTheCorn) November 6, 2017

The rest is history.

