Suns Defeat The Timberwolves 118-110: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

Wolves Foreal about to lose to the Suns ? — Tyus Jones is the better point guard (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 12, 2017

Jimmy Butler got cooked by Booker late — StreetHistory (@streethistory) November 12, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

After a season-low 44.5% eFG% Wed vs. Warriors, Wolves managed just 42.7% eFG% tonight vs. Suns. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) November 12, 2017

Stat of the Night: The #Wolves assisted on only 16 of their 39 made baskets, highlighting a true epidemic of isolation basketball that must be addressed. 7-5. — Kyle Theige (@kyletheige) November 12, 2017

Warren and Booker both finished with 35 as the Suns’ only two meaningful threats. That’s totally pathetic by the Wolves. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) November 12, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

I’m not even going to start on this game just going to walk away now and not get ballistic. Just going to say thibs rotation and play calling stunk, Jeff Teague stunk, did gorgui even play??? Butler shots not falling stunk the refs…can we get to the next game. #Alleyesnorth pic.twitter.com/8TlRlK5MxZ — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) November 12, 2017

Wolves played bad and should feel bad. Butler/Teague have to be better… More minutes for Bjelica and Tyus. Lock in… PLEASE. I’ll catch y’all later. — SKOL (@Jessie_Silbaugh) November 12, 2017

My 7-5 wolves just lost to the 5-9 Suns and ended their 5 game losing streak this is some classic Timberwolves Basketball here — Tyus Jones is the better point guard (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 12, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

