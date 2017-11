Suns Defeat The Iowa Wolves 141-140: What To Know

Dear (Timber)Wolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s Wolves game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is share noteworthy tweets and highlights—What To Know, if you will—about the Iowa Wolves before, during and/or after their games.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Well, it’s not complicated. I love the Timberwolves, and they are the parent club of the Iowa Wolves and so, like father like son, I follow the Iowa Wolves.

(Briefly, and more casually)

You might have another reason to follow this team, or no reason at all, which is okay! By giving you a glimpse of the Iowa Wolves, I’m here to help you, (Timber)Wolves fans, figure out the extent to which you want to care about this team.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, here’s What To Know about the Iowa Wolves:

Before The Game…

Today’s game-day video lost card from Prescott Valley , Ariz., of course. I came up for a Sunday column on Wolves’ new G League team & will see Marcus George’s-Hunt, too pic.twitter.com/MpFNXVQww9 — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) November 9, 2017

Iowa Wolves Fans:

During the Game…

Iowa Wolves Fans:

After The Game…

(Some) Wolves Highlights:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

The rest is history.

—DP

Go (Timber)Wolves! Get your howl on.

