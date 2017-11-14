S 1, Ep 18: The Timberwolves Defense Defeated The Jazz

Dear TimberWolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I reflect on the Timberwolves defense againstt Jazz.

I also recap the historical occasion for KAT, reflect on it and respond to fan tweets with the hashtag #AllEyesNorth.

So with that said, enjoy and Go Timberwolves!

—DP

Get your howl on.

