S 1, Ep 17: The Timberwolves Gave The Suns The Win…

Dear TimberWolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I reflect on the Timberwolves ugly loss to the Suns…I also share my insights on how the Timberwolves could win their next game against the Jazz in Utah.

[embedded content]

So with that said, enjoy and Go TimberWolves!

—DP

Get your howl on.

