S 1, Ep 15: I’m Loving The Iowa Wolves!

Dear (Timber)Wolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I share some thoughts on the Iowa Wolves and their debut, arguing that the Iowa Wolves are the perfect G-league affiliate for the Timberwolves.

[embedded content]

It’s the perfect marriage, in my opinion.

I also talk about my Iowa Wolves coverage for the Howlin’ T-Wolf and my overall sentiments on the team.

So with that said, enjoy and Go (Timber)Wolves!

—DP

Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.