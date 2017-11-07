Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.
(And random background noises)
In this episode, I share some thoughts on the Iowa Wolves and their debut, arguing that the Iowa Wolves are the perfect G-league affiliate for the Timberwolves.
It’s the perfect marriage, in my opinion.
I also talk about my Iowa Wolves coverage for the Howlin’ T-Wolf and my overall sentiments on the team.
So with that said, enjoy and Go (Timber)Wolves!
—DP
Get your howl on.
Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.
View the original article on Howlin' T-Wolf: S 1, Ep 15: I’m Loving The Iowa Wolves!