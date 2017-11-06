S 1, Ep 14: Timberwolves Annihilated The Hornets!!!!!

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I’ll be eating dinner and summarizing my thoughts and feelings on the Timberwolves tonight…

(…They’re on a five-game winning streak!)

I also respond to fan tweets with the hashtag #AllEyesNorth.

Enjoy!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

