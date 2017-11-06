S 1, Ep 14: Timberwolves Annihilated The Hornets!!!!!

Dear Timberwolves fans,
Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.
(And random background noises)
In this episode, I’ll be eating dinner and summarizing my thoughts and feelings on the Timberwolves tonight…
(…They’re on a five-game winning streak!)
I also respond to fan tweets with the hashtag #AllEyesNorth.
Enjoy!
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
