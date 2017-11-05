Iowa Wolves Defeat The Magic 96-92: Fan Reactions

Dear (Timber)Wolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s Wolves game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Iowa Wolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Iowa Wolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Wolves Highlights:

Iowa Wolves Fans:

Good luck to Ryan Grant and the @iawolves as they tip off their first season tonight @IAEventsCenter. #HearThemHowl pic.twitter.com/9OdKND7QL0 — Frank Nogel (@fnogel) November 5, 2017

@iawolves great first game, but the song changes with every possession are too much. Opening video was 💯💯💯 tho — Mazie Stilwell (@MzStlwll) November 5, 2017

After The Game…

Iowa Wolves Media/Blogosphere:

The @iawolves website has Trimble and Millsap both listed as #7, but Millsap will wear #14 based on the lineup sheet. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) November 4, 2017

Iowa Wolves Fans:

The rest is history.

—DP

Go (Timber)Wolves! Get your howl on.

