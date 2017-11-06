Dave Benz, You’re A Fun Follow! (On Twitter)

Dear Dave Benz,

Remember this gem you called a while back?

Your voice cracked, haha, but the drama, the anticipation—the excitement!—that was unforgettable.

It still brings goosebumps whenever I replay those final seconds, and you know what, because of that moment, right?, I started frequenting your Twitter more.

No, I am not a stalker. You’re one of the Twitters that I follow more closely, and there’s a good reason for it.

Before I say it, bear with me for a sec. What separates your Twitter from other Timberwolves employees, with the exception of Jim Pete, who is an EXCELLENT follow as well!, is this:

Love it.

And this:

AND this:

@tweetdavebenz @JimPeteHoops hi. Can i get a birthday like from my favorite commentators — melynda tracey (@MelyndaPiano) November 4, 2017

I Love these moments…

Why? Because you’re interacting with fans.

You acknowledge our existence on Twitter, and as a Timberwolves fans who follows you on Twitter, as a fan running this outlet and is fortunate to get a follow back from you, as a fan who has followed you since your days in the Bay Area, I feel humbled, yes, and ultimately I feel great!

You know what else I like about your Twitter; to phrase it in another way, you know what else I like about you?

This:

You entertain us. You entertain us whenever you broadcast games.

And so, do you see what I mean when I say you’re a fun follow on Twitter?

Because you are, Mr. Benz. And that is not hyperbole.

That is a Fact.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

