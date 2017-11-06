Dave Benz, You’re A Fun Follow! (On Twitter)

Remember this gem you called a while back?
Your voice cracked, haha, but the drama, the anticipation—the excitement!—that was unforgettable.
It still brings goosebumps whenever I replay those final seconds, and you know what, because of that moment, right?, I started frequenting your Twitter more.
No, I am not a stalker. You’re one of the Twitters that I follow more closely, and there’s a good reason for it.
Before I say it, bear with me for a sec. What separates your Twitter from other Timberwolves employees, with the exception of Jim Pete, who is an EXCELLENT follow as well!, is this:
Love it.
And this:
AND this:
I Love these moments…
Why? Because you’re interacting with fans.
You acknowledge our existence on Twitter, and as a Timberwolves fans who follows you on Twitter, as a fan running this outlet and is fortunate to get a follow back from you, as a fan who has followed you since your days in the Bay Area, I feel humbled, yes, and ultimately I feel great!
You know what else I like about your Twitter; to phrase it in another way, you know what else I like about you?
This:
You entertain us. You entertain us whenever you broadcast games.
And so, do you see what I mean when I say you’re a fun follow on Twitter?
Because you are, Mr. Benz. And that is not hyperbole.
That is a Fact.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
Photo: Dave Benz Twitter
