11/7/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

How interested would people be in signing Luol Deng if Lakers buy him out? I wouldn’t be against it. — canishoopus (@canishoopus) November 8, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Not sure at this point. Was last season an aberration, or is he washed? I suspect he still is, yes. — canishoopus (@canishoopus) November 8, 2017

As long as he’s not washed and coming in at the minimum why wouldn’t you? — Josh Benjamin (@Jbenjamin81) November 8, 2017

2) Topic:

RIP to Roy Halladay. When I played baseball, I always wanted to pitch like “Doc”. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 7, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I know you play for Minnesota but #WeTheNorth grew up doing the same — Ryan Laurie (@Rychu1786) November 7, 2017

So sad! I remember him well — Nick Masterjohn (@nickatnite15) November 7, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

…AND now we know how he got that respiratory infection… — geezerp (@geezerp) November 7, 2017

Very Funny and Light hearted. Welcome to Minnesota — Rick Dunn (@rdunn5) November 7, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Photo: Toronto Star