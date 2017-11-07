11/6/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Who is your favorite non-wolf, non-all star, non former wolf player in the NBA? — Timber Rebuilder (@TimberReBuilder) November 7, 2017

Interesting Takes:

2) Topic:

Karl-Anthony Towns is currently shooting 55.4/33.3/89.6. I’m not saying he’ll get 50/40/90 this year, but maybe? — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 7, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Considering he missed like, his first 15 threes or something, it’s not out of the realm of possibility… — Scott Atkinson (@scottyo50) November 7, 2017

3) Topic:

#AllEyesNorth owner Glen Taylor reiterated that KG has an open invite whenever he’d like his jersey retired in a ceremony. On KG to say yes. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) November 6, 2017

Interesting Takes:

The relationship was broken by both men, not just one sided… — Steve Ciccone (@Ciccone21) November 6, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Since 10/27 the Wolves are 5-0. Their offensive, defensive & net ratings (points per 100 possessions) plus league rank during that span. ORTG: 111.2 (#3)

DRTG: 102.6 (#12)

NetRTG: +8.6 (#5) — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) November 7, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

