11/5/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

If Wolves win tonight, they’ll be 7-3. Would be their best 10-game start to a season since 2001-02 when they were 9-1. — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) November 5, 2017

Interesting Takes:

2) Topic:

Thins won 31 games with this core:

Rubio

Wiggins

Rush

Dieng

Towns …. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 5, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Oh, we know you’re pro-Thibs, Andy.

.

.

.

. (So am am I) — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 5, 2017

3) Topic:

Hoping to have a readable number of mentions sometime soon. Teague/Rubio brings a flood. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) November 5, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Unacceptable. Pick a side and die on that hill — Josh Benjamin (@Jbenjamin81) November 5, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

