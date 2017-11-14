11/13/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

I coulda sworn he had a poster earlier this season on someone 🤔 — Blake Hendren (@Blake_Hendren) November 13, 2017

2) Topic:

I think every time the camera showed @JimPeteHoops that quarter he was looking down at his phone. Following us closely tonight Jim? — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) November 14, 2017

Interesting Takes:

3) Topic:

Aaron Brooks has a PER of 40.2 and sweet hair. That’s all I’ve got for a 4th quarter preview. Wolves up by one million entering the 4th. Oh, and Marcus Georges-Hunt. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 14, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Starters winded…give that bench some time out there. Thibs is the enemy, here. — Josh (@AllThingsMN) November 14, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: