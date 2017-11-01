11/1/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

After shooting 53.7% from the FT line, Andrew Wiggins changed his routine before the Miami game. “Yeah, I just tweaked it a little bit.” 1 deep breath, 1 bounce then right into the shot, shaving 3 to 4 seconds off his normal routine. The results? 7 for 8 vs. Heat. pic.twitter.com/qDHH6DmZ03 — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) November 1, 2017

Interesting Takes:

2) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

3) Topic:

Wolves are dead last in fast break points allowed at 16.4 per game and 29th in fast break points made at 5.7. Yup, -10.7 ppg in transition — brittrobson (@brittrobson) November 1, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

