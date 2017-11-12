11/11/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Look, I get that this was an ugly loss and perpetuates some chronic problems with this ballclub. But its Nov 11. They’re 7-5. Get a grip. — brittrobson (@brittrobson) November 12, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Could be a lot worse but they’ve managed to play well down the stretch in some games. Hopefully, this is the wake up call they need. — Sean Murphy (@Murphs56) November 12, 2017

2) Topic:

Good things happen when Tyus Jones plays. He should never start, but there’s something immeasurable that he brings to the table. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 12, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I get that. Teague is definitely a player who is really bad when he’s having an off night. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 12, 2017

Lmfao even Teague says guys don’t guard him even remotely close to as what they used to lol i don’t think this has 100% to do with Ricky imo — Tyus Jones is the better point guard (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 12, 2017

3) Topic:

Timberwolves will be great by all star break and still confident that we can go 9-1 over these next few games. My issue is I know we can be elite and elite teams don’t lose games like these. So I’m pissed but some of you guys make me doubt your loyalty smh #AlleyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) November 12, 2017

Interesting Takes:

This one stung. Am i the only one more mad at Thibs ? Lmao why take Tyus and Bjelli out when they got us the lead? Ah well back to the drawing board! We get Ricky Monday 🙂 — Tyus Jones is the better point guard (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 12, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

