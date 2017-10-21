Timberwolves Defeat The Jazz 100-97: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

Jimmy Butler brought immediate help defensively. 7 Defensive rebounds and 5 steals. #AllEyesNorth — Josh Ganados (@joshganados) October 21, 2017

Game takes – bench is awesome, Jamal is the MVP of this game, starters have some work to do, exciting first win #AllEyesNorth — Christian Anton NBA (@C_AntonNBA) October 21, 2017

Takeaways:

1) Crawford MVP

2) Spacing big issue

3) Bjelica played well again

4) KAT better

5) Defense came and went

6) Ugly but needed W — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) October 21, 2017

It was really about Crawford and Bjelica though; they keyed the big run. — canishoopus (@canishoopus) October 21, 2017

Not a great win for the #twolves , but once they gel together, they’ll be better. — Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) October 21, 2017

