Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

JAMAL CRAWFORD GETS IT DONE! pic.twitter.com/KI5QTomGRa — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 19, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

I don’t want to hear anymore negative comments about Andrew Wiggins he has earned his money! #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) October 19, 2017

Early test for #Wolves team. Under 5 min and game within a few possessions. Can this year’s team win these kind of games?! #AllEyesNorth — Matt Bishop (@mattbishop2) October 19, 2017

Two minutes left and Tyus is playing over Teague… Tyus then misses shot… still no Teague #AllEyesNorth — Drew Steele (@DREWMetal14) October 19, 2017

After The Game…

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Wolves defense looks as bad or worse than last year’s. #AllEyesNorth — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) October 19, 2017

Takeaways:

1) Work in progress

2) Thibs still playing with lineups

3) Wiggins, Bjelica, Tyus play well

4) KAT/Dieng struggle on D

5) Tough L — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) October 19, 2017

Almost more interested in Thibs lineup tinkering than result tonight. — canishoopus (@canishoopus) October 19, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

At least we are are not down much. I give it at least 6 more games until we click together. #AllEyesNorth — Blynn Beltran (@Blynnja) October 19, 2017

Jones always gives 100% effort. He’s never unprepared. He contributes in whatever time he gets and does it by not taking away from the stars — Key Sang (@Phantele_) October 19, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

