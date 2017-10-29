S 1, Ep 9: Timberwolves Win ANOTHER Nail-Biter! Plus Fan Tweets

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.
(And random background noises)
In this episode, I talk about Jimmy Butler and his role in the Timberwolves win against the Thunder–119-116–at the Target Center.
I also respond to fan tweets with the hashtag #AllEyesNorth, disagreeing, for example, with the notion that the Timberwolves are dependent on Jimmy Butler to win games.
Enjoy.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
