S 1, Ep 8: The Thunder Will Stress You Out! Unless…

In this episode, I talk about the new Timberwolves shirt that I bought from the Team Store, the Timberwolves chances against the Thunder (without Jimmy Butler?) and the mindset to have for this matchup that will not stress you out.

I had a lot of frogs in my throat today, ehem, so excuse me and Enjoy!

