S 1, Ep 8: The Thunder Will Stress You Out! Unless…

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.
(And random background noises)
In this episode, I talk about the new Timberwolves shirt that I bought from the Team Store, the Timberwolves chances against the Thunder (without Jimmy Butler?) and the mindset to have for this matchup that will not stress you out.
I had a lot of frogs in my throat today, ehem, so excuse me and Enjoy!
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
