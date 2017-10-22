S 1, Ep 5: Butler vs. Rubio. Pick A Side

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.
(And random background noises)
In this episode, I talk about the altercation between Jimmy Butler and Rubio last Friday at the Target Center:
I also outline both sides of the conflict, asking Timberwolves fans to choose sides.
Enjoy:
