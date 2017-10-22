S 1, Ep 5: Butler vs. Rubio. Pick A Side

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I talk about the altercation between Jimmy Butler and Rubio last Friday at the Target Center:

[embedded content]

I also outline both sides of the conflict, asking Timberwolves fans to choose sides.

Enjoy:

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/htw-podcast-s-1-ep-5.m4a

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

