S 1, Ep 4: Previewing Timberwolves at Thunder on NBA 2K18

I love playing NBA 2K18 on my Nintendo Switch, I love the Timberwolves, and I love PxP.
So here’s what I’m going to do: in addition to Casual Timberwolves Takes, I’ll do a Timberwolves PxP Podcast on the upcoming matchups on my Nintendo Switch, casually commenting on the GamePlay.
It’s easy. It’s effortless—it’s a lot more fun than discussing or previewing the games—and it’s a dream come true!
(I’ve always wanted to do Timberwolves PxP)
So with that said, Enjoy and Go Timberwolves!
