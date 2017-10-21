Dear Timberwolves fans,
Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.
(And random background noises)
In this episode, I talk about Ricky Rubio’s comments in his return to the Target Center and what it means for Timberwolves fans like yourself.
Enjoy:
https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/howlin-t-wolf-podcast-s-1-ep-3.m4a
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.
Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:
View the original article on Howlin' T-Wolf: S 1, Ep 3: Rubio’s Right. It’s Time To Move On