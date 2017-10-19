S 1, Ep 2: Opening Night is Tonight! (For the Timberwolves)

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.
(And random background noises)
In this episode, I casually talk Timberwolves vs. Spurs, sharing my thoughts, feelings and the possible subplots.
I also share a little bit of “inside media” on the Timberwolves blogosphere.
Enjoy:
https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/htw-podcast-s-1-ep-2.m4a
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
