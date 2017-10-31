Dear Timberwolves fans,
Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.
(And random background noises)
In this abbreviated episode, I (very quickly!) recap the Timberwolves OT win over the Heat in Miami.
I also respond to fan tweets, some of which stressed me out….
Enjoy!
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.
View the original article on Howlin' T-Wolf: S 1, Ep 11: Timberwolves Defeat The Heat, But I’m Still Feeling The Heat…