S 1, Ep 11: Timberwolves Defeat The Heat, But I’m Still Feeling The Heat…
Dear Timberwolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this abbreviated episode, I (very quickly!) recap the Timberwolves OT win over the Heat in Miami.

I also respond to fan tweets, some of which stressed me out….

Enjoy!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

