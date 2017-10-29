S 1, Ep 10: Timberwolves Sounds Better Than Lakers

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I talk about the new Lakers uniforms that pay homage to their roots: Minneapolis.

I also outline the reasons the ‘Timberwolves’ is a better nickname than the ‘Lakers.’

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

