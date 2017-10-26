Pistons Defeat The Timberwolves 122-101: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

13 years. No playoffs. Us diehards have a short trigger. Literally none of you understand it. — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) October 26, 2017

We’re all in this together baby!! — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) October 26, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

.@Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau: “I think we’re capable of more than that” pic.twitter.com/3kDA2DgVmV — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 26, 2017

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Wolves lost by 21. Somehow Wiggins was on -3 — StreetHistory (@streethistory) October 26, 2017

I ***want to be*** mad about the MPLS Lakers jerseys, but they are too gorgeous to get that upset over — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) October 26, 2017

propaganda of talking up this team every season. These two losses were awful, nowhere near the level the talent on paper should perform. — Jesse Liila (@LiilaDynasty) October 26, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

