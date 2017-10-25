Pacers Defeat The Timberwolves 130-107: Fan Reactions

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

Embarrassing effort tonight. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) October 25, 2017

How are we gonna compete with OKC, but get blown out by the Pacers? Something isn’t adding up. #AllEyesNorth — Jesse Rockwell 🇺🇸 (@jrockwell22) October 25, 2017

After The Game…

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Panic-button time. Thibs isn’t getting through to these guys. No Butler shouldn’t = absolute garbage. Embarrassing. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) October 25, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Aaron Brooks has more points than Jeff Teague how’s that for a hot take — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) October 25, 2017

The only reason I’m not leaving this game is cause Yogurt Lab closed at 9:00… So I’m not missing out on anything. #AllEyesNorth — Brooks Hitt (@SHYpolarbear) October 25, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

