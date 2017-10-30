Glen Taylor Selling The Timberwolves? Of Course!

Dear Timberwolves fans,

You might’ve seen this over the weekend:

Argh. It’s too bad you can’t read it. (Subscription required)

But…I’ll let you in on a little secret: you don’t need to!

Here’s why: the message—Mr. Taylor is the owner of the Timberwolves—isn’t new.

Yeah, it’s an exclusive piece by AP Sports Guy—yes, anytime you talk to the Timberwolves owner, it will be—but again, what’s new?

Nothing, really.

I’ll show you what I mean in a sec. Before I do, let’s recreate the context. Let’s go back to 1995:







Fast forward to 2013:







2015:







Oh, but that deal fell apart.

That’s okay. Mr. Taylor fumbled the ball, but recovered (in 2016):







And now, 2017. Look at what he said:







Okay. Finally, it feels like a big deal, right…

When you put the timelines together, Timberwolves fans, it points towards one direction—and one direction only: Mr. Taylor will be the majority owner of the Timberwolves for the foreseeable future.

Why? He wants to keep the team in Minnesota, which is why he bought the team to begin with.

The Timberwolves are the Minnesota Timberwolves.

And Mr. Taylor, as its rightful owner, plans on keeping it that way.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

