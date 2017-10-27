10/26/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Marlena! He had my phone in his hands — Jen Stones Jones (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) October 27, 2017

2) Topic:

Interesting factoid about tomorrow’s game: If Jimmy Butler returns and leads a Wolves win, he’s first ever player to seal MVP after 6 games. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) October 27, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I actually would buy stock in Jimmy returning & the Wolves winning like the past 2 games never happened. The NBA is very strange like that. — Sean Murphy (@Murphs56) October 27, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

I’m sick we lost our Lakers and North Stars. Sick I tell ya! — AllDay284 (@AllDay284) October 26, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

