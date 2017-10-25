10/25/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic

INJURY REPORT: Jimmy Butler (illness, upper respiratory infection) & Justin Patton (recovery from left foot surgery) will not play tonight. — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 25, 2017

Interesting Takes:

2) Topic:

If Butler’s respiratory thing is “we’ll beat Pacers sans Myles Turner and want full-strength Jimmy vs Pistons” that’s a positive step. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) October 24, 2017

Interesting Takes:

3) Topic:

Will be interesting to see if Thibs starts Muhammad again tonight. I’d prefer either Bjelica or Crawford, but I guess we’ll see. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) October 25, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Agree & Thibs usually sticks with his guns, but Bjelly couldn’t be any worse than Bazz. If his man has any off-ball skills he gets TORCHED. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) October 25, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

