10/23/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

“Hollinger’s analysis: Absolute zero is the point at which the fundamental particles of nature have minimal vibrational motion.” — Steve McPherson (@steventurous) October 23, 2017

2) Topic:

Thoughts on Bledsoe: He is a good scorer and a good guard. He also is making 14.5 mil this yr and 15 next. Teague can’t be traded until Dec. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) October 23, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Start Belly and use Taj as primary back up center until Patton is ready. — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) October 23, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Photo: NBA